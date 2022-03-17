NIT Rourkela organized an Executive Development Programme for the Mining Officers of the State

Rourkela: An Executive Development Programme for the Mining Officers of the State on ‘Technological Developments, Safety and Environmental Management in Mining’ was organized by the Department of Mining Engineering, NIT Rourkela. The programme was sponsored by Department of Steel and Mines, Govt. of Odisha and was conducted in an offline mode.

The training programme constituted of lectures, interactive sessions and laboratory visits. Along with faculty members from the Department of Mining Engineering, a few expert members from IIT Kharagpur, Tata Steel Ltd., Directorate General of Mine Safety (Nagpur Region) and Mine Magma Pvt Ltd (Bangalore) also delivered expert lectures. The 5 day programme was concluded in the Seminar Hall of FTBI-NIT Rourkela. Prof. Santanu Paria, Dean, {Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy and Continuing Education (SRICCE), NITR} was the Chief Guest for the valedictory programme.

Prof. Paria highlighted the contribution of the Mining Engineering Department in research and development (R&D) and consultancy projects for the mining industry apart from the academic activity. He further informed the participants about the frequent conduction of executive development programmes and short-term courses offered by the department for working professionals from the mining industry and Govt. organizations. During the event, participants applauded faculty members of the mining engineering department for their proven work and initiation in the mining industry, both inside and outside the state. Prof. Paria suggested more collaboration between the Department of Steel and Mines (Govt. of Odisha) and the Department of Mining Engineering (NIT Rourkela) to utilize expertise for the better implementation of policies for the mining industry. Prof. H B Sahu, Head of Department of Mining Engineering, was the Principal Coordinator, while Prof. A. K. Gorai was the Coordinator programme.