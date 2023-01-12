NIT Rourkela hosted The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy

As a part of the Hockey World Cup 2023 celebrations, The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy today reached NIT Rourkela at 5.00 PM. The Trophy Tour started from Main Gate and was taken to the stage of NCC Ground, NIT Rourkela. Shri Sarada Prashad Nayak (MLA of Rourkela Constituency), Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS (RMC Commissioner cum ADM) graced the stage. Deputy commissioner Mr. Sudhanshu Bhoi and Mr. Ronit Kumar also joined the event.

Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao (Director, NIT Rourkela) congratulated the authorities for organizing the ‘Trophy Tour’. Students from the different clubs of the Student Activity Centre, NITR performed Sambalpuri dance and a music show. Students from Chitraang Club painted a wall to showcase their excitement for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup match. The student gathering cheered for the trophy and wished for Team India’s win. The 30 minutes trophy tour witnessed an emotion of affection, the spirit of sports and warmth for Olle (MASCOT OF Hockey men’s world cup) from the whole NITR community. The event ended with ‘Hockey Hai Dil Mera’ slogan. Prof. Sidhartha S. Jena (Dean, Student Welfare) was the organizer of the event.