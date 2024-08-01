NIT Rourkela Achieves Remarkable Success in 2023-24 Placement Season

Ø The Institute received over 1300 job offers

Ø Three students secured offers ranging between Rs. 80 LPA to Rs.1.20 CrPA

Ø More than 342 companies visited the campus, with nearly 40% visiting for the first time, setting a new record and highlighting the institute’s growing reputation and industry appeal

ROURKELA : National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) achieved outstanding placement season for the academic year 2023-24. Despite global challenges such as recession-induced layoffs, the institute secured over 1300 job offers, with an additional 6-month internships leading to Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), bringing the total to over 1,320 offers.

The average CTC offered recorded across all programs is Rs. 12.89 LPA (Lakh per Annum), with the flagship B. Tech program averaging Rs. 14.05 LPA. Notably, 53 students received annual packages exceeding 30 LPA.

This season’s placement drive saw over 342 companies visiting the campus, with nearly 40% being first-time recruiters, underscoring NIT Rourkela’s growing reputation and industry appeal. The core sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for over 50% of the offers, while the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department recorded the highest average CTC at Rs. 19.08 LPA. The Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering departments followed closely with average CTCs of Rs. 18.31 LPA and Rs. 18 LPA, respectively.

Speaking about NIT Rourkela’s placement drive this season, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “The successful 2023-24 placement season at NIT Rourkela displays the exceptional talent cultivated within our institution. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the students, faculty, and the Career Development Centre for their dedicated efforts in achieving this milestone. A robust emphasis on education and technical training plays a pivotal role in preparing our students for professional success. By adopting a student-centric approach to teaching and guidance, we enhance their capabilities and bolster their prospects of securing coveted internships and employment opportunities. It is noteworthy that many students, guided by their evolving priorities, are opting for pursuits such as advanced studies, research endeavors, or entrepreneurial ventures over lucrative job offers. Our institution remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and promoting entrepreneurship, which is pivotal in shaping these remarkable achievements”.

Speaking about NIT Rourkela’s placement drive this season, Prof. Bibhuti B. Nayak, Head of the Career Development Centre, NIT Rourkela, remarked, “NIT Rourkela has achieved an incredible feat this year. Despite the initial slowdown in hiring, we adapted by leveraging our strengths in the core sector, resulting in a historic placement season. This success reflects the brilliance and dedication that NIT Rourkela is known for. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Career Development Centre team and the Placement Committee coordinators for their hard work and dedication.”

The institute saw 82.3% placement in its flagship B. Tech program, with 100% placement in the Department of Ceramic Engineering and over 95% in the Department of Mining Engineering. As many as seven Departments, including Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, secured nearly 90 % placement.

The average CTC for Integrated M.Sc. and M.Sc. students increased by 50% compared to the previous year, reaching nearly Rs. 12.8 LPA. The overall placement record for the institute across all branches was approximately 70%, a remarkable achievement in the current challenging job market.

Core sectors led the recruitment, constituting 50% of total placements, followed by Software & IT Services at 18%, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) at 11.2%. Other sectors included Electronics, Analytics & Consulting, Education, Design, and Healthcare.

Top recruiters for the 2023-24 season included:

Sl. No COMPANY OFFERS 1 Jindal South West (JSW) 55 2 Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions 38 3 Vedanta 36 4 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 35 5 iServeU 25 6 Qualcomm 24 7 ZS Associates 21 8 Aditya Birla Group (ABG) 21 9 Bajaj Auto + Chetak Technology Limited 21 10 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) 20 11 Tata Steel Limited (R&T) 20 12 Reliance Industries Limited 20 13 Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) 19 14 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) 17 15 Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited 17 16 John Deere 16 17 Natwest 15 18 Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) 15 19 Blue Yonder 14 20 Barclays 14

The six-month internship program at NIT Rourkela continues to be a resounding success, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience and industry exposure. This year, more than 260 students were offered six-month internships across various domains, with expectations of increased participation in the coming years.

The 2023-24 Placement season at NIT Rourkela has been a significant success, highlighting the institute’s commitment to developing talented individuals and fostering strong industry partnerships. We look forward to building on this success in the years to come.