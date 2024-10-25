NIT Raipur Honored by President Droupadi Murmu’s Presence at 2024 Convocation

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 14th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur today (October 25, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the development of technology depends on science. She noted that Nobel Prize winners of Physics and Chemistry for the year 2024, have been selected for their work related to Artificial Intelligence. She said that from artificial neural networks to exploration of micro-RNA and prediction of protein structure, such tasks based on the use of Artificial Intelligence could be done only by rising above the traditional boundaries of science and technology. She stated that the interdisciplinary approach would encourage innovation in the field of engineering too.

The President said that the whole world is giving priority to the subject of Artificial Intelligence. India is a founding member of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence. She noted that AI would have a deep impact in social, political, economic, strategic and many other areas. She said that AI would open many new avenues for our young engineers.

The President said that developing low-cost solutions to local problems should be the priority of management, faculty and students of all higher education institutions. Their professional perspective should be global but local people should also benefit from their expertise. The ‘Think Global, Act Local’ policy is very relevant for the students and faculty of higher education institutions.

The President advised students to decide their priorities and determine their life values. She asked them if they would work only for their personal development and success or would also worry about society and country. If they want to move ahead alone in the race for success or they would take along those who are left behind. If they would compromise moral values for material success. She said that working for the welfare of others makes personal life meaningful and improves social life. The more they expand the scope of their contribution, the greater their personal growth will be.