Nissan X-TRAIL launched in India as Made in Japan CBU equipped with World’s First Production Engine with Variable Compression Technology at INR 49.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) today announced the pricing for the ‘Made in Japan’ All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL in India, priced at an introductory amount of INR 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powered with Variable Compression Turbo technology, the X-TRAIL is designed and delivered for automotive aficionados and customers seeking a harmonious blend of versatility, reliability, and practicality.

The bookings for the All-New Nissan X-TRAIL have been opened since 26 July, with an advance deposit of INR 1,00,000, inviting customers to embark on a journey with a vehicle that epitomizes X-TRAIL’s two-decade-strong legacy of excellence. The 4th-Generation X-TRAIL is engineered to offer a premium driving experience with exceptional ride and handling, perfectly balancing refined interiors with versatile capabilities for everyday use and exploratory ventures. The X-TRAIL will be offered in India with 3 years/100,000 kms warranty along with 3 years of free roadside assistance. PMP will also be available on the product for 2-5 years.

The All-New Nissan X-TRAIL features the World’s First production Variable Compression engine, delivering exceptional power and fuel efficiency. The SUV is equipped with the latest 3rd generation XTRONIC CVT, which includes D-Step Logic Control and Paddle Shifters for seamless shifting and enhanced acceleration. Additionally, the 12V ALiS (Advanced Lithium-ion battery System) mild hybrid technology offers significant improvement in fuel economy with benefits such as torque assist, extended idle stop, quick restart and reduced CO2 emissions. The X-TRAIL currently remains the only Japanese CBU SUV in India in its segment.

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations said, “The All-New Nissan X-TRAIL has arrived in India with the world’s first Nissan patented Variable Compression Turbo Engine, offering sophistication, versatility, and a premium driving experience. Ranked among the top 5 best-selling SUVs globally in 2023, the X-TRAIL exemplifies Nissan’s dedication to delivering advanced automotive excellence to our customers in India.

We realised that our Indian customers aspired and demanded globally acclaimed SUV product offerings, so with this All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL, we have announced the relaunch of our CBU Business. It is the first of many products that we have planned for India in the coming years for our discerning customers who value premium design, spaciousness, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.”

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “The introduction of the All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL is a significant move for us, marking not only the relaunch of our CBU business but also the beginning of our product offensive in India. The idea is to focus on bringing in the best Nissan SUVs from our global portfolio with the finest Japanese motoring DNA, craftsmanship and best of Nissan’s global technology. We are delighted with the response we have received for the relaunch of the CBU business, and the pre-bookings received. We are ready for X-TRAIL deliveries starting in August.”

Globally, the Nissan X-TRAIL has been a top performer, ranking among the top 5 best-selling SUVs in 2023, with over 4,50,000 units sold. It is currently available in over 150 markets and has achieved a remarkable milestone with over 7.8 million X-TRAILs sold worldwide since its inception. The X-TRAIL lineup offers three distinct variants: the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), the ICE Mild Hybrid, and the cutting-edge E Power model.

The X-TRAIL is available in three elegant colour options: Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black. Pre-bookings are now live across Nissan dealerships, nationwide, and on Nissan’s website https://book.nissan.in/.