Nissan Magnite achieves 100,000 production milestone

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) today announced the production rollout of its 100,000th Magnite from its Alliance plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai. The Nissan Magnite reflects Nissan Motor India’s manufacturing philosophy of “Make-In-India, Make for the World”. This production milestone achievement underscores Nissan Motor India’s commitment in delivering high-quality products and services that exceed customer expectations and its belief in India’s potential as a major automotive manufacturing hub. Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, the Magnite which was launched in December 2020 has emerged as the preferred choice for many customers.

The Nissan Magnite is a global product and is currently exported to 15 global markets, with recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. Nissan Motor India has exported more than a million vehicles from its Chennai plant to 108 destinations, including New Zealand, Australia, and countries in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub Sahara, and African regions. Nissan Motor India was recently recognized by the Chennai Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs for its excellent contributions to exports from India, highlighting its commitment to “Make in India, Make for the World”.

Speaking about this achievement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer in the Indian market. The production of the 100,000th Magnite is testimony of Nissan’s brand promise of providing its customers products that are high on value, safety and strong customer service making it a global product. At Nissan, we are not just building cars – we are building the future of mobility led by product innovation, technological distinction, and customer satisfaction.”

The Magnite has received several prestigious accolades since its launch, including the recently awarded ‘2023 ICONIC Brand of the Year’ at the Dainik Jagran INext ICONIC Awards; ‘Compact SUV of the Year 2021’ by Top Gear; ‘Game Changer’ award by Motor Octane; and ‘Value for Money’ by Autocar India, amongst others.

Keerthi Prakash, MD, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd, said,” The Nissan Magnite’s 100,000 production rollout is a proud moment for the Nissan Family, a significant milestone in Nissan’s commitment to ’Make in India, Make for the World’. The Chennai plant in addition to catering to the domestic market, exports vehicles to 108 destinations in collaboration with our supply chain partners; producing high-quality products with best-in-class safety features that exceed customer expectations.”

Nissan has also provided its customers with a better value-focused transition to BS6 Stage 2 norms with the introduction of the Nissan Magnite BS6 Stage 2 RDE-compliant version earlier this year; equipped with new best-in-class safety features as standard across all variants, as well as a GNCAP 4.0 safety rating.

Nissan Motor India recently launched the Magnite Geza Special Edition, the first of its many scheduled product actions for the Magnite this year to commemorate this production milestone. The Magnite GEZA Special Edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes. Based on this concept, the Magnite GEZA Special Edition offers a bouquet of feature enhancements coupled with an advanced infotainment system that delivers an enhanced sensory experience.