Nissan introduces the Magnite GEZA Special Edition

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) today introduced the Magnite GEZA Special Edition of the best-selling B-SUV for Indian customers. The Magnite GEZA Special Edition offers a premium audio and infotainment experience, making it the perfect companion for every journey.

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes. Based on this concept, the Magnite GEZA Special Edition offers advanced infotainment features that deliver an enhanced sensory experience. The Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition is now available for booking and the prices will be announced on 26 May 2023.

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition comes with a bouquet of feature enhancements including:

High-Resolution 22.86cm Touchscreen

Android CarPlay with Wireless Connectivity

Premium JBL Speakers

Trajectory Rear Camera

Ambient Lighting with App-Based Controls

Shark Fin Antenna

Premium Beige Colour Seat Upholstery

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India commented on the introduction, saying, “The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite is a game changer with its unmatched value, high safety ranking and low cost of maintenance. We are introducing the Magnite GEZA Special Edition with best-in-class contemporary features that enhances the Magnite’s value proposition for discerning customers”.

The Magnite has received several prestigious accolades since its launch, including the recently awarded ‘2023 ICONIC Brand of the Year’ at the Dainik Jagran INext ICONIC Awards; ‘Compact SUV of the Year 2021’ by Top Gear; ‘Game Changer’ award by Motor Octane; and ‘Value for Money’ by Autocar India, amongst others.

The Nissan Magnite has achieved a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety from Global NCAP offering the best safety standards within its segment. Nissan has recently enhanced the Magnite by introducing additional safety features across all variants, in addition to transitioning to BS6 Phase 2, increasing its value. These safety features include:

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

The Magnite has proven to be the preferred choice of vehicle in India’s B-SUV segment. The model was launched in December 2020, has been designed in Japan and manufactured in India, aligning with Nissan Motor India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World.’

Nissan Motor India has been recognized by the Chennai Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs for its excellent contributions to exports from India. The Big, Bold and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is currently exported to 15 global markets, with its most recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda and Brunei. In recent years, Nissan Motor India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.