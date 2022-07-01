Nissan India wholesales 8012 vehicles in June 2022

Gurugram: On the strength of the Nissan Magnite and its existing product offerings in India, Nissan Motor India announces a domestic wholesale of 3515 vehicles in June 2022. Exports wholesale is 4497 June 2022.

Nissan Motor India achieved a key milestone with the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite achieving a total of 50,000 deliveries in India in July 2022. Since the launch in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has had a phenomenal customer response maintaining a positive growth momentum on month on month on bookings, generating over 1 lakh bookings since launch.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Despite supply side challenges due to geo-political reasons, Nissan has registered a growth of 20% in Q1 on domestic and exports wholesale on the strength of Nissan Magnite, the booking momentum continues to be strong with over 31% of bookings through Nissan’s digital ecosystem with a pending pipeline of 16,000 plus bookings, we do see improvements on the supply side in the coming months and would be able to serve more customers.”

The ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ Magnite is being exported to 15 countries overseas, namely, Indonesia, South Africa, Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Nissan India offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost, share back and save and an option to own.

Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 31 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process. Nissan India also provides 24*7 roadside assistance to the customers in need within 90 minutes in city limits, the service is available in over 1500+ cities. Keeping the health and safety of its customers in mind, Nissan launched the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigate the risk of infection and minimizes disruptions in the schedule of customers.