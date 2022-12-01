Nissan India wholesales 6746 vehicles in November 2022

Bangalore : Nissan Motor India announced cumulative wholesales of 6746 units, inclusive of domestic wholesales of 2400 units and export wholesales of 4346 units, in November 2022. The cumulative wholesale YTD growth stood at 22% as compared to the same period last year.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Booking fulfilments have continued into November after the festive season indicating that demand is benefiting from several positive indicators, such as improvement in economic activities and confident consumer sentiments. Going ahead, stable demand from tier-I and tier-II cities is expected.”

Nissan, which has attributed the success of the Magnite, to a combination of great features, attractive pricing, and a renewed commitment to customer-centricity, has continued to emphasise customer satisfaction across its operations. This was seen more recently in the recently concluded Nissan Quality Month initiative, which underlined Nissan’s ‘Always Think of The Customer’ value during celebrations held across Nissan’s pan-India network. Held from September 26 to November 10, 2022, the initiative focused on enhancing customer satisfaction through process excellence and continuous improvement. Nissan reinforced the campaign by extending the celebration’s focus to ‘Best in Class Sales and Service’ processes under the theme ‘MOVE Beyond’. The celebrations brought together all of Nissan’s dealership personnel, who reaffirmed their commitment to the Nissan Quality Oath, “Customer Satisfaction is our Top Priority, Always Think of The Customer First”.

Nissan India’s strong sales performance is built on the success of the Nissan Magnite, which continues to be the preferred choice of vehicle in the B-SUV segment, garnering over 1 lakh bookings. Launched in December 2020, the big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite – currently available at a starting ex-showroom price of INR 5.97 lakh – has been designed in Japan and made in India, underlining Nissan India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World’. In July 2022, Nissan also launched the Magnite Red Edition at an attractive price of INR 7.86 lakh. The Nissan Magnite is exported to over 15 countries, with its most recent launches being held in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Nissan India commenced exports in September 2010 and currently exports vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai to 108 countries including New Zealand, Australia, Middle Eastern countries; and countries in Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC; Sub Sahara, and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.