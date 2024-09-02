Nissan Extends Comprehensive Support for Flood Affected Vehicles Across India

Nissan sets up a special helpdesk dedicated to assisting customers with flood-affected vehicles & will provide free Roadside Assistance (RSA) services

Hyderabad : In response to the recent flooding across various regions in India, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has announced a series of support measures for customers affected by the floods. The company is committed to helping its customers through these challenging times with a range of assistance services.

Nissan has established a special helpdesk dedicated to assisting customers with flood-affected vehicles. The company will provide free Roadside Assistance (RSA) services, including towing of affected vehicles to the nearest authorized Nissan service workshop. In addition, Nissan is collaborating with its dealers to offer a waiver of insurance claim process fees of up to INR 1000 for flood-affected vehicles. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on customers seeking to settle their insurance claims.

Commenting on this, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our customers are an integral part of the Nissan family, it’s crucial that we come together as a brand and support our community. We are united in our efforts to assist our customers who have been affected by the floods. By providing essential services and quick support via dedicated special helpdesk, we hope to show our commitment to our customers during this challenging time.”

Additionally, Nissan Motor India is offering a 10% special offer on engine oil / oil filter replacements, 10% special offer on floor carpet replacements and a detailed vehicle health check-up at authorized service workshops for all flood-affected vehicles. This special offer will be available at authorized service workshops for services rendered within the next two months. Customers in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to the dedicated helpdesk at 1800 209 3456 or visit their nearest Nissan Authorized Service Workshop for support.