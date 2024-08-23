Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates GST Bhawan at Udaipur, Rajasthan

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the GST Bhawan, an Official complex of CGST, Udaipur Commissionerate under Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), at Udaipur, Rajasthan, today.

Shri Manna Lal Rawat, MP (LS); Shri Chunnilal Garasiya, MP (RS); Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, CBIC; Shri Shashank Priya, Member, CBIC; Shri Rajiv Talwar, Member, CBIC; Shri Surjit Bhujabal, Member, CBIC; Shri Mahendra Ranga, Chief Commissioner, CGST Jaipur Zone; senior officers from CBIC and officers and staff from CGST Udaipur Commissionerate and Jaipur zone were also present.

In her keynote address, Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the economic significance of the Udaipur Commissionerate as it operates in a hub where commodities like zinc, lead, silver, cement, fertilizer, and tyres are produced and commended the completion of significant project within budget and schedule despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smt. Sitharaman highlighted the project’s adherence to quality and foresight in providing facilities for taxpayers and ample workspace for staff and acknowledged the efforts of officers and agencies in managing the project and preparing for larger-scale infrastructure development. The Union Minister underlined the Government’s commitment since 2019 to enhance infrastructure for GST Zones and the Commissionerates.

Smt. Sitharaman also encouraged regular interactions between trade and tax officers to synergise solutions through a positive dialogue and urged for the swift redressal of GST-related grievances and recommended sector-wise outreach programmes for identification of areas needing further reform. The Union Finance Minister advocated for soft implementation of GST law, with stringent measures as a last resort.

The Union Finance Minister also launched ICETAB 2.0, a handheld device for customs operations, and expressed hope that it will help in uploading real-time examination reports and in quicker clearance of cargoes.

In his welcome address earlier, Shri Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman, CBIC informed that the CGST Udaipur building is modern, energy efficient and compliant with Government of India’s norms for green buildings.

The complex is located at one of the most preferred locations in Udaipur. The project sits at a crossroads of connectivity to major districts falling in Udaipur Commissionerate and has easy and quick access for GST Taxpayers. It is also located at a distance of about 2.5 km from Udaipur Railway Station and 3.5 km from Bus stand.