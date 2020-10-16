Nippon Paint and 95 Mirchi Bengaluru join hands with the transgender community to inaugurate ‘Lions of COVID’, Bengaluru’s largest mural tribute

Bengaluru: Nippon Paint India (Decorative Division), Asia Pacific’s leading paint manufacturer, and 95 Mirchi Bengaluru, along with members of the Aravani Art Project, today inaugurated Lions of COVID, Bengaluru’s largest mural tribute to frontline workers, on Swami Vivekananda metro station walls. Nippon paint had launched this initiative in an attempt to pay tribute to the efforts of frontline workers and healthcare professionals who are risking their lives during the pandemic. The project which is Bengaluru’s largest such mural tribute, began in September and saw the participation of transgender volunteers from the Aravani Art Project. Over 4,000 sq. ft of wall area has now been renovated and beautified with wall murals, graffiti designs, and patterns celebrating the spirit of frontline workers and healthcare professionals amidst Covid-19.

Mr. Padasalgi Vinay Jayateerthi – GM (Sales) Karnataka, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), kick-started the event which saw the participation of many volunteers. Key guests included Mr. Kamal Pant- Police Commissioner, Bengaluru, Mr. N Manjunath Prasad- Commissioner, BBMP, Mr. PC Mohan- Member of Parliament, Bengaluru Central, Mr. Pankaj Pandey- Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, and Mr. Ajay Seth- MD, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Approximately 120 litres of environmental-friendly paints, primers and painting tools were supplied by Nippon Paint to give a safe and fresh new look to select areas of the station. Nippon has also rendered support to the initiative by taking proper precautions to ensure the painting space was a safe zone and all the volunteers were provided with the necessary safety gears to keep themselves safe while undertaking the painting.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. S Mahesh Anand, President – Decorative Paint, Nippon Paint India commented “Nippon Paint salutes the service of frontline workers and health professionals during the current pandemic, who are risking their personal safety to keep us all safe. This is our effort to offer them our encouragement and recognition for their services in such dire times. We are all the more delighted to join hands with members of the transgender community from The Aravani Art Project to work with us on this initiative. It is heartening to see the community showcase their artistic capabilities and bring our vision to life. We hope that this initiative starts conversations and allows the community members to express themselves artistically, something that they have long been deprived of”.

