NINL stays committed to the welfare of the displaced families and the community

Kalinganagar: Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, (NINL) deeply values the contributions and well-being of the displaced persons from the surrounding communities. NINL aims to provide meaningful support and development opportunities within the framework of existing policies and laws of the land.

As a responsible organisation, NINL has taken many actions since the formation of the plant and more recently after coming together of NINL and Tata Steel families.

We encourage technically qualified persons from the displaced families to participate in Apprenticeship programs for skill enhancement, making them more employable in the future.

We have provided employment to 18 displaced persons from the common corridor, resolving a long-standing issue that had been pending for about eight years. We also continue to offer regular training programs like ‘Udaan,’ to help employees from displaced families develop and grow holistically.

NINL offers free education for up to two children per employees who are from displaced family, up to Class Xth, at Loyola School, Kalinganagar. This free education facility is also being extended to all the displaced families. Apart from this, medical facility to the immediate family members of displaced persons of NINL will also be provided at Tata Steel Medica Hospital, Duburi in agreed terms and conditions with district administration.

Besides, we provide regular counseling for de-addiction to the residents of the nearby region. We have also renovated the community center at Gobarghati, installed streetlights, reactivated tube wells, and established drinking water points in the displaced colony.

In case of unfortunate event of a DP employee’s death during the service period, we offer the Employee Family Benefit Scheme (EFBS), ensuring financial support equivalent to the last drawn basic salary and DA until the notional age of 60 of the deceased employee, contingent upon depositing PF and Gratuity with the company.

We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of the displaced family members and their continued support. Our commitment to their welfare and development remains constant. While we adhere to policy guidelines, we continue to explore ways to support and uplift the community within the existing legal and operational frameworks. We will keep listening to and engage constructively with all stakeholders to ensure a fair and balanced approach to community support and development.