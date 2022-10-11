Nineteenth Dividend by FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited, a Miniratna-II Company

New Delhi : Brigadier Amar Singh Rathore, Chairman & Managing Director, FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited, a Central Government Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers presented a dividend cheque of Rs. 12,55,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve crore fifty five lakh only) to the Union Minister of Chemical & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in presence of Shri Arun Singhal, Secretary (Fertilizer). The Minister appreciated the results and growth achieved by the Company. He also expressed the hope that the Company will grow exponentially and contribute to the growth of economy and generate higher dividends in coming years.

The CMD also informed that the company has been notified as a Private Exploration Agency in May 2022. The company plans to enter into mining of Rock Phosphate and Dolomite in near future. In addition, the company also has plans to set up fertilizer production facility in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited (FAGMIL) was incorporated on 14.02.2003 consequent upon having off Jodhpur Mining Organization (A unit of M/s FCIL). The company has continuously paid dividend for the last 18 years.