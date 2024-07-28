New Delhi: Nine states get new Governors -Gulab Chand Kataria appointed as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh . The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Banwarilal Purohit as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The President of India is also pleased to make the following appointments of Governors: –

(i) Shri Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde appointed as Governor of Rajasthan.

(ii) Shri Jishnu Dev Varma appointed as Governor of Telangana.

(iii) Shri Om Prakash Mathur appointed as Governor of Sikkim.

(iv) Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

(v) Shri Ramen Deka appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh.

(vi) Shri C H Vijayashankar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

(vii) Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand with Additional Charge of Telangana, appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

(viii) Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, appointed as Governor of Punjab and has also been appointed as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

(ix) Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur.