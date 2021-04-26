Nine more succumb to the Covid-19 virus in Odisha in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Reports 6,599 Covid-19 Positive Cases, 9 Fatalities In 24 Hours .

Regret to inform the demise of nine numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 41 years old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Rheumatic heart disease, Atrial fibrillation & Mitral regurgitation

2.A 52 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 76 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Anemia.

4.A 62 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus

5.A 71 years old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetic Ketoacidosis & Bronchial Asthma.

6.A 36 years old male of Ganjam district.

7.A 62 years old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

8.A 47 years old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9.A 49 years old male of Sundargarh district.