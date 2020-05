Bhubaneswar: Nine more COVID19 cases reported in Cuttack with this total cases in the district reached at 45.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 51 more COVID19 cases, tally at 1103. Total COVID19 cases in the state reached at 1103. 7th death due to COVID19 in Odisha has been reported from Ganjam district.

Of the total 51 new COVID19 cases, Ganjam 4, Jajpur 5, Cuttack 9, Puri 1, Jagatsinghpur 2, Nayagarh 11, Angul 2, Mayurbhanj 3, Kalahandi 11, Sambalpur 2, Malkangiri 1.

