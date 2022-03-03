Nilon’s celebrates 60 years of spreading Pyaar, aims to transition into a complete food solution company

Bhubaneswar : Nilon’s one of the most trusted processed food company, recently completed 60 years. A humble journey that started from small farmland in Jalgaon Maharashtra,has transitioned into the fastest growing food processing company in India today.

Founded in 1962 by Suresh Sanghavi in a small one-room unit to process the fruits grown at his farm; now boaststhree state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities employing more than 2500 people. Starting with Squash, Picklesand Tooty Fruity,the company has expanded its product portfolio exponentially in the last six decades. The current product portfolio in India consists of Pickles, cooking pastes, Indian and Western Blended Spices, Chutneys, Jams, Sauces, Chinese range, Ready to Cook Spice Mixes, and Instant Mixes, Vermicelli, Tooty Fruity, and beverages. Nilon’s today is the largest producer of Pickles, Ginger Garlic Paste, Tooty-Fruity, and Roasted Vermicelli in India.

Nilon’s has established itself as the most trusted friend of homemakers on the dining table, in the kitchen, and on the go category,clocking 415 crores in turnover last year with 20% growth YoY.

Talking about the milestone Dipak Sanghavi, Managing Director, said, “Here at Nilon’s the pursuit to serve our consumer with the best quality product never ends and our past six decades is a testimony to the same. As we celebrate the important milestone, we are filled with joy and gratitude for the commitment and resilience demonstrated by all our employees, business associates, vendors, customers, and other stakeholders towards our vision and goals throughout this challenging yet exciting journey. It’s their Pyaar that has powered our success every single day over the past 60 years.”

Nilon’s has always been at the forefront of setting up a new benchmark in the advertising space through its unique ad campaigns. First,they launched the Long Finger ad campaign ‘Zubaan se dilmein Uttar jaye’in 2009 and recently‘IsmePyaar Mila Hai’ with Pankaj Tripathiplaying arole of a good-at-heart gangster who is obsessed with cooking.

Breaking away from the regular advertising of showing women cooking in the Kitchen, the ad campaign – ‘IsmePyaar Mila Hai’consists of a series of ad films in a humorous way emphasizing the superior quality ingredients and attention to the smallest detail that goes into making Nilon’s products.

Going forward the company aims to transition itself into a complete food solution company, with plans to grab a larger share across all major focus categories.

Sharing his thoughts on the future road mapSanghavi added, “We believe legacy is never built on what you have done in the past, it’s always what lies ahead. So, as we embark on this new phase of the journey with renewed ferocity, we aim to transition ourselves into a complete food solution company. For which we will be looking at strengthening three key areas of business i.e expanding our existing capacity utilization, enhancing our reach and product availability, providing new-age solutions to our consumers with a slew of new-age products.”

The Nilon’s brand today boasts of a robust sales force and distribution network with the products reaching more than 6 Lacs outlets across the length and breadth of the country. The company is well on the path of becoming a global leader in the Indian food category with a strong presence in international markets like Japan, France, the USA, South Africa, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and Canada. It caters to diverse formats ranging from General trade, mom &pop stores, modern trade outlets, multi-functional outlets, e-commerce, Defence, and Hotel Restaurants & Cafes (HORECA).

“Nilon’s will continue to delight consumers with products made with ‘Pyaar’ while driving continued focuson the three key pillars – Possibilities, Positivity and Originality.”, concludes Sanghavi.