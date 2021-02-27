Nilamadhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’ among the 336 feature films running for Oscar

Bhubaneswar: Nilamadhab Panda’s much talked about film on climate change ‘Kalira Atita’ is among the 3 Indian films out of the 336 feature films that are in the running for an Oscar nominaton this year. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the list in their official website. Along with Kalira Atita the two other Indian films are ‘The white tiger’ featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and South superstar Suriya’s film ‘Soorarai Pottaru’ .

The official nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, Mar 15.

Nilamadhab’s Kalira Atita has received much accolades and the Odia community around the world is cheering for him. The social media is flooded with good wishes from proud Odiyas from across the globe.

Kalira Atita will have it’s world premier at the 28th Prague International Film Festival FEBIOFEST scheduled from April 29th to May 7th at Prague, Czech Republic. It is the longest running and the biggest feature film festival in the beautiful city of Prague.

The film, starring Pitobash Tripathy, is a story of the struggle between man and sea, highlighting the issue of seawater ingression. The film was also screened at the Panorama Section at IFFI in January

Related