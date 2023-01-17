National

Nilakshi Saha Sinha, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia

Ms. Nilakshi Saha Sinha, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

