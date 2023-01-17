Nilakshi Saha Sinha, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia

Ms. Nilakshi Saha Sinha, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia.
She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
Ms. Nilakshi Saha Sinha, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia.
She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
Prev Post
11th Edition of Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet 2023 to be held from January 21 – 26, 2023