Nikkhil Advani receives heart-warming and complimentary messages from the fans – credits the same for show’s success*

New Delhi: After much hype and wait, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is finally here. Amazon Prime Video’s hit show opened to raving reviews and it’s not surprising at all. From the acting, to script to direction everything has been wonderful, however, Nikkhil Advani, the director has now shared a reason he feels contributed in show succeeding.

Nikkhil Advani shares, “We all are so happy for the praise Mumbai Diaries 26/11 has been garnering. It’s overwhelming to see everyone’s effort getting recognition from the audiences, especially as it is a story that has been very close to my heart. Viewers from across have been sending in lovely messages of appreciation and it’s been so heartwarming to receive such a phenomenal response. Their reactions has made the show a must watch, and I am truly humbled.”

While the show is being praised the trailer launch was itself a grand affair. The show’s trailer was unveiled at the ‘Taj Gateway’ in presence of Dignitaries and the frontline workers were given a fitting tribute to celebrate the occasion.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a show based on the fictional take of lives of doctors on the gruesome night of 26/11 attacks. The cast lineup includes Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sandesh Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey and Prakash Belawadi alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.

The show came out on Prime Video on 9th September and is available exclusively to prime members across 240 countries around the world. Go watch now if you haven’t already.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, and jointly directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, the series depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that devastated the city on November 26, 2008. Besides Satyajeet, the series features an array of talented artists, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama that is set against the terrifying, unforgettable night that, on the one hand, ravaged the city, but on the other hand, also united its people and strengthened their resolve to stand against any adversity.