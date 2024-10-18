Niki Motors delivers the 25th Aprilia RS457 in Tirupati

Tirupati: Niki Motors, authorized retailer for Piaggio India’s marquee 2W brands Vespa and Aprilia, today delivered the city’s 25th Aprilia RS457 to Mr. Kandala Punith Krishna at the premium showroom located at Renigunta Road, Tirupati. Mr. Kandala Punith Krishna took delivery of his high-performance Aprilia RS457 in Opalescent Light and now proudly joins the sports bike and racing community of Aprilia India. The vehicle was handed over to him by Mr. Nagabhushan Reddy, CEO, Nikki Motors.

Aprilia RS457 is touted to be the mid-performance segment disruptor thanks to its high performance 457cc engine. With a winning legacy and racing DNA, the Aprilia RS457’s strengths lie in its all-aluminium chassis know for lightness and ease of handling, as well as advanced technological equipment that assists the rider on the road and the track. The brand also recently on-boarded India’s most popular motorcycle enthusiast and Bollywood star, John Abraham.

Taking the delivery for his Aprilia RS457, Mr Kandala Punith Krishna said, “I am extremely excited to take home the Aprilia RS457. The performance of the bike is phenomenal and nothing like I have experienced before. I am keen to start my sports bike riding journey with Aprilia and want to thank Niki Motors for all the assistance they provided throughout.”

The Aprilia RS457 comes with three distinct colours of – Racing Stripes, Opalescent Light, and Prismatic Dark at an ex-showroom price of INR 4.11 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh.