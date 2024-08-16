NIFT Bhubaneswar Celebrates Handloom Pakhwada: A Tribute to Indian Handloom Heritage

Bhubaneswar — The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Bhubaneswar concluded its Handloom Pakhwada with a grand celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day. The event, which combined the rich cultural heritage of Indian handlooms with the patriotic fervor of Independence Day, was a vibrant tribute to the nation’s legacy and its enduring spirit.

The Handloom Pakhwada, which began on 1st August 2024, was a two-week-long celebration dedicated to promoting Indian handlooms and the artisans who create them. The culmination of the event on 15th August, coinciding with Independence Day, added a layer of significance, highlighting the role of handlooms in India’s freedom struggle and its identity as a self-reliant nation.

The Handloom Pakhwada at NIFT Bhubaneswar is a part of the nationwide initiative to revitalize the handloom sector and support the artisans who have been preserving this traditional craft for generations. This fortnight-long celebration was aligned with the broader goal of encouraging sustainable and ethical fashion practices by integrating handloom fabrics into mainstream fashion.

The event featured curated exhibitions showcasing exquisite handloom textiles from various regions of Odisha with whom NIFT has intervened at the grassroot level to bring in a change for many aspects leading to material manipulation, product diversification, brand promotion and expanding marketing linkages. The artisans themselves attended a craft haat on 8th to 9th of August to display and sale their products in the premises. Workshops on handloom and handicrafts technique on Sabai grass, tie & dye dyeing and turnwood toys development were also conducted for students and visitors.

NIFT students were actively involved in the Pakhwada, creating designs inspired by traditional handlooms and organizing fashion shows that blend modern aesthetics with traditional fabrics. The faculty members of this institution along with the Director Mr. Rajesh Jha walked down the ramp to make this fashion show a memorable event.

The highlight of the Pakhwada was the Panel Discussion on the theme ‘Looms of Legacy: Reviving Indian Handloom Heritage’, which gave a common platform to almost all the key players in the handloom sector of the state capital. Eminent speakers like Ms Anita Sabat and Ms Amrita Sabat spoke about the various GI-tagged handlooms marking their presence in the state. While the state director of KVIC Mr. Subhash Chettri paid attention to how handloom and khadi and walking parallel in the sustainable fashion arena. He especially focussed on the huge turnovers that the organization has achieved by spreading its wings of acceptance to a niche market. Mr. Rahul Kumar, the Regional Director of TRIFED spoke about textiles as a means to continue gaining recognition on the global stage, they emphasized that it serve a powerful symbols of heritage and progress, weaving together the threads of culture, economy, and sustainability. Mr. Vikash Kumar made the audience understand about the various aids that the government is providing to promote more entrepreneurs in this cottage industry. While the Director of NIFT Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jha highlighted the significance of handlooms and handicrafts in India’s cultural and economic landscape. He also spoke on the vital role that NIFT plays in preserving these traditional arts while fostering innovation for the future.

NIFT students also actively involved themselves in the Pakhwada, utilizing participating in various competitions like handloom quizzes for both faculty, staffs and students. The celebration also welcomed very contemporary competitions like the installation of selfie points with tiranga and logo-making competitions.

The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by the Director of NIFT Bhubaneswar, accompanied by the singing of the national anthem. The flag hoisting ceremony was followed by a speech reflecting on the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle and the importance of preserving India’s cultural heritage, particularly through handlooms. Followed by valedictory of the award winners . The joint celebration of Handloom Pakhwada and the 78th Independence Day at NIFT Bhubaneswar was a fitting tribute to India’s rich history and its ongoing journey toward self-reliance and sustainability. marked the grand finale of its Handloom Pakhwada and the celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day with a series of events that highlighted the spirit of patriotism and environmental consciousness. The day was celebrated with a Tiranga Walk led by the director and the team and a special plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” fostering a sense of national pride and responsibility towards the environment.