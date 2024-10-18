NIF organizes Outreach activity for 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Amarapur, Gujarat

The National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India, an autonomous Institution of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India organized an India International Science Festival (IISF) outreach event in Amarapur, Gandhinagar on October 17, 2024. Nearly 500 students of varying age groups (14-18 years) participated in this outreach program.

The IISF celebrates the country’s scientific achievements every year and creates opportunities for collaboration and innovation. A series of outreach activities of the 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) across the country are being scheduled by Public Institutions.

The 10th Edition of IISF will bring together scientists, industry leaders, students, and the public to explore the transformative power of science. The event will fuel discussions that will shape India’s future as a global leader in science and technology.

The students who participated in the outreach programme were made aware of the genesis of IISF, its journey since the year 2015, the various accomplishments on its way and details of the upcoming IISF 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arvind C Ranade, Director, NIF, exhorted the students to explore various resources related to IISF like the web portal (www.iisf2024.in), news articles in print, electronic and social media and gain familiarity with its various programs which are being organized.

He further elaborated about the Mission of IISF 2024– A Prosperous Bharat in Harmony with Modern Infrastructure and Nature, Giving Opportunities for All Citizens of All Regions to Reach Their Potential through Science and Technology. The idea and underlying rationale towards Transforming India into a Science and Technology driven global manufacturing hub was touched upon as well.

He encouraged students to reach out to NIF for their queries and facilitation of participation in programs like Student Science Village and requested media to help in disseminating the message.

Dr. Madhvi Joshi, Joint Director, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Gujarat (GoG) also urged the students to actively take part in the upcoming IISF. Shri Jignesh Borisagar, Prant Secretary, VIBHA and Shri Amrutbhai Patel, Director – Trustee, Grambharti Sanstha were also present on this occasion.

An exhibition demonstrating NIF’s latest innovations was also organized on the occasion.