NIEPID and Hans Foundation launch new Mobile Therapy Buses to empower Children with Disabilities

The National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and the Hans Foundation, announced the launch of Mobile Therapy Bus initiative today. This transformative programme aims to address the unique needs of children with disabilities in marginalized communities through the deployment of five Mobile Therapy Buses in Noida, Ghaziabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. The event was graced by Secretary (DEPwD), Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, as the Chief Guest. Other notable attendees included Mr. Sudeep Sinha, Director of Program and Strategic Initiatives at The Hans Foundation, and Dr. B V Ram Kumar, Director of NIEPID.

Each Mobile Therapy Bus, designed to provide intensive and life-changing services, is expected to reach nearly 14,000 people with disabilities. The initiative requires an initial investment of ₹2 crore per bus for capital expenditure and infrastructure, along with an annual operating budget of ₹1.2 crore to ensure ongoing maintenance, staffing, and operational efficiency.

In its first year, the Mobile Therapy Bus initiative has already demonstrated remarkable progress. To date, a total of 5,222 children with disabilities have been registered and screened, receiving comprehensive healthcare and counseling services.

In his address, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal praised the initiative, highlighting the professional competence demonstrated by the teams at NIEPID and The Hans Foundation. He emphasized the importance of government outreach to underserved communities and encouraged collaborations between private and government sectors to enhance early detection and intervention, particularly in rural areas.

The Chief Guest also suggested that Teaching Learning Material and other aids provided by Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) be stored in the buses for easy distribution within the communities. Recognizing the shortage of professionals in the field, he urged NIEPID students to dedicate themselves to their studies and leverage their experiences to become successful professionals. Shri Aggarwal also proposed short-term courses for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities (CWD), and advocated for a 100% fee concession for persons with disabilities (PWD) as well as for siblings and children of PWD parents.