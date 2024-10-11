NIELIT and Maharashtra Government Sign MoU on Automation and Robotics in New Delhi

Prev Post
The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and the Maharashtra government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in automation and robotics. The signing took place in New Delhi, attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil.
