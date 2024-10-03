NICDC’s Logistics Data Bank achieves milestone of tracking 75 Million containers

Logistics Data Bank (LDB), a key initiative under NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd. (NLDSL), has achieved a significant milestone by successfully tracking over 75 million EXIM containers. This achievement underscores LDB’s role in transforming India’s logistics ecosystem, providing the sector with greater visibility and analytics.

CEO & MD, NICDC and Chairman, NLDSL, Shri Rajat Kumar Saini commended the achievement, stating, “This is a monumental achievement for NLDSL and LDB. Tracking 75 million containers reflects the growing impact of digitalization in India’s logistics sector. LDB has significantly enhanced the country’s supply chain efficiency and is instrumental in India’s journey toward becoming a global manufacturing hub. Our commitment remains unwavering in continuing to support the growth of the logistics sector.”

LDB serves as a single-window container logistics visualization system, providing comprehensive tracking using container numbers. This system tracks containers between ports and their hinterlands, including Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Container Freight Stations (CFSs), port-associated parking plazas, toll plazas, railway stations, industrial corridors, SEZs, and empty yards, etc. during EXIM and domestic journeys.

The World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI), which ranks countries based on their logistics performance, has recognized the pivotal role of LDB in India’s improved rankings. India’s LPI ranking improved from 44 in 2018 to 38 in 2023, showcasing the significant advancements in logistics efficiency driven by LDB’s contributions.

Moreover, LDB has seen widespread acceptance within the trade community, with an average of over 45 lakh unique container searches per month. This high usage reflects the system’s effectiveness and the value it brings to stakeholders within the logistics sector. LDB’s tracking services can be accessed through a single window via www.ldb.co.in, simplifying the container tracking process for logistics stakeholders.

In addition to container tracking, LDB also publishes analytics reports, offering valuable insights into metrics such as dwell time, transit time, and comparative performance of various ports and terminals. These reports provide stakeholders with essential data to enhance logistics efficiency.

About LDB

The project is currently operational at all the port terminals across 18 ports (30 Terminals which handles 100% container traffic) in India, encompassing approximately 435+ Container Freight Stations (CFSs), Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Empty Yards (EYs), Parking Plazas (PPs), as well as around 183 Toll plazas, 03 Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), 11 Industrial Zones and 88 Manufacturing Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

About NLDSL

NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd. (NLDSL) has been at the forefront of transforming India’s logistics sector through its innovative solutions like LDB and ULIP. By leveraging advanced technology, NLDSL has enhanced efficiency, transparency, and digitization within the industry.

The company was established on December 30, 2015, with the primary objective of harnessing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance efficiency in the Indian logistics sector. It is a joint venture between the Government of India represented by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation.