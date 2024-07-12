NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd. and Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board sign MoU to enhance Logistics in Gujarat

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDS) and Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board (GIDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to digitize the logistics landscape in Gujarat by leveraging Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP). The MoU was signed by CEO & MD, NICDC, and Chairman, NLDS, Shri Rajat Kumar Saini and CEO, GIDB, Shri Banchha Nidhi Pani.

This collaboration is expected to bring visibility to streamline logistics operations, foster greater coordination among state departments, and enhance decision-making processes through real-time data insights.

Central to this partnership is the development of the Gujarat ULIP Dashboard by NLDS. Designed to operate on a Hub-spoke model, the dashboard will seamlessly integrate with various state departments, ensuring a continuous flow of information. It will provide real-time visibility into key logistics parameters such as shipment tracking, vehicle utilization, infrastructure availability, and transit times etc.

The comprehensive tool will empower stakeholders across the government and private sectors to efficiently monitor and manage logistics operations throughout the state.

The association underscores NLDS’s commitment to leverage technological advancements and innovation to drive progress in the logistics sector. Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, congratulating GIDB and NLDS, expressed that this collaboration is a major milestone in Government of India’s commitment to digital transformation under PM Gati Shakti.