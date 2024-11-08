NICDC and UPSIDA Join Forces to Develop Key Industrial Clusters in Agra and Prayagraj

The Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) initiative took a significant step forward today with the signing of the State Support Agreement (SSA) and Shareholder Agreement (SHA) between the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). These agreements underscore the Government of India’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and developing world-class infrastructure, starting with the Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMC) in Agra and Prayagraj. By bolstering local manufacturing capabilities and attracting both domestic and international investments, the AKIC will strengthen the Make in India initiative, paving the way for a more self-reliant and globally competitive India.

A Catalyst for Industrial Growth and Investment

These Integrated Manufacturing Clusters in Agra and Prayagraj are designed to become engines of industrial and economic growth under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor. The development of these clusters will provide an enabling environment for businesses, boost employment opportunities, and enhance Uttar Pradesh’s competitiveness as an industrial destination. Both clusters are set to attract local and global investors, further strengthening India’s position as a global manufacturing hub.

Key Highlights of the Projects

IMC Agra

The Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Agra is strategically located across 1,058 acres along the city’s Inner Ring Road. This prime location ensures seamless connectivity to significant junctions, including Delhi NCR and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, making it an ideal industrial hub. With exceptional road connectivity, the cluster is expected to attract a wide range of industries, drawing interest from both local and international businesses. The project is anticipated to bring in over INR 3,400 crore in investments, boosting the region’s industrial growth and economic development.

IMC Prayagraj

The Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) Prayagraj , spanning 352 acres, is set to emerge as a major industrial hub in the region. With projected investments of approximately INR 1,600 crore, the cluster is designed to focus on industries such as e-mobility, food processing, leather, garments, cycle manufacturing, and packaging. By fostering growth across diverse sectors, IMC Prayagraj aims to drive economic expansion and promote sectoral diversification in Uttar Pradesh.

The agreements were officially signed by Shri Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO & MD, NICDC, and Shri Mayur Maheshwari, CEO, UPSIDA, establishing a robust framework for the development of these industrial clusters, which will serve as strategic hubs in Uttar Pradesh under the AKIC initiative.