NIC to organise Felicitation Ceremony of Innovation Challenge for Cloud-based Web Accessibility Reporting Solution

National informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology is organizing a felicitation ceremony of the Innovation Challenge for the Development of Cloud-based Web Accessibility Reporting Solution held under the Digital India Initiative.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Ministry of Electronics & IT and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, will felicitate the winner and encourage the other shortlisted start-ups for their exemplary efforts.

The startups and companies participating in the challenge were required to come up with a solution that could be used as a self-assessment tool by the departments to evaluate/ continuously monitor the accessibility of their websites. It is deployed on the NextGen NIC National Cloud in a software defined infrastructure. Web Information Managers and Nodal Officers for Accessibility from all government entities would have to register to be able to check the accessibility status of their websites. The solution is not meant to be a certification tool, however, the certifying bodies (like STQC) can perform the automated reporting phase of the certification process using this solution.

The challenge was in line with the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), which is a nation-wide campaign to achieve universal accessibility for differently-abled people.

It had received an enthusiastic and overwhelming response from the niche segment startups. An eminent selection panel shortlisted five startups based on their innovative ideas, after multiple stages of the challenge and then a Grand Jury finally selected the winner. Details can be seen at https://guidelines.india.gov.in. The felicitation programme is being held at the Auditorium, SCOPE Complex, New Delhi tomorrow.

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Shri Rajesh Gera, Director General NIC, Shri Sushil Pal Joint Secretary MeitY, Smt. Alka Misra Deputy Director General NIC and Senior Government Officers from Ministries and Departments will be participating in the event.

The event would also host stakeholders from the industry celebrating the enormous efforts being undertaken by Indian innovators towards nation-building.