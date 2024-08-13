NI-MSME Hyderabad Earns Prestigious ‘UTKRISHT’ 3-Star Rating from Capacity Building Commission

National Institute for MSME (NI-MSME), an Organisation of Ministry of MSME, Government of India, has been awarded with Accreditation Certificate on the successful completion on National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI) process in recognition of excellent services in the field of promotion and development of MSMEs. The assessment was made based on the inspection of all Standard Operating Procedures and Methodologies followed by the Institute at different levels. The team from Capacity Building Commission (CBC) & ICARE conducted On-site assessment and awarded the Certificate of Accreditation with the grading of UTKRISHT, a 3 Star Rating.

During the Civil Services Training Institutions (CSTI) Convention, Director General, NI-MSME has received the Accreditation Certificate from Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology; Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Atomic Energy; Space & Prime Minister’s Office, as a part of Felicitation of Accredited Civil Services Training Institutions on 12 August, 2024 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

National Institute for MSME (NI-MSME), a pioneer institute under the aegis of Ministry of MSME is playing a major role in the field of Entrepreneurship & Skill Development for providing pro-business environment to foster the progress of MSMEs towards success and prosperity. NI-MSME’s intellectual activities are pursued by its four Schools of Excellence, viz., School of Enterprise Development (SED), School of Enterprise Management (SEM), School of Entrepreneurship & Extension (SEE) and School of Enterprise Information & Communication (SEIC).

Set up in 1962, NI-MSME has made valuable contributions by creating an impressive record of achievements beyond the Indian shores, enabling other developing countries to get the benefit of the Institute’s facilities and expertise. The Institute is associated with prestigious world bodies such as UNIDO, UNDP, DCAC, UNESCO, ILO, CFTC, UNICEF, AARDO and GIZ.

NI-MSME has established theme-based Centers of Excellence viz., National Resource Centre for Cluster Development (NRCD) to help MSMEs through Cluster Development Approach. NRCD has intervened in the development of more than 150 clusters. The institute has recently established two new Centers of Excellence namely FinRISE (Financial Research & Innovation for Sustainable Enterprises) and Biochar Unit.

The Institute has trained 5,71,068 participants by organizing 16,902 programmes for Officials from various Ministries of Govt. of India and State Governments. NI-MSME has also imparted skill training to 1,85,224 educated unemployed youth by conducting 6,139 Entrepreneurship & Skill Development Programmes (ESDPs). The Institute is implementing ITEC Scheme of Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India since 1967 and trained 11,019 International Executives representing 145 developing countries. NI-MSME has also completed more than 959 research and consultancy projects.