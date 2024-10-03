NHRC’s Two-Week Online Short-Term Internship Concludes

The two-week online short-term internship program, organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has concluded. It commenced on 17th September, 2024. 77 students from various universities and regions of the country, including remote areas completed it. The online format enabled the participation of students without incurring any expenses related to travel or accommodation in Delhi.

Addressing the valedictory session, Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Acting Chairperson, NHRC encouraged the interns to evolve into Human Rights Defenders for promoting and protecting the rights of the weaker sections of society. She urged them to understand the challenges faced by vulnerable groups and be proactive in addressing their concerns. Highlighting the NHRC’s mandate, she reiterated that the Commission is committed to organizing such internship programs to sensitize students about the importance of protecting basic human rights.

Before this, congratulating the interns on their successful completion of their internship, Shri Bharat Lal, Secretary General, NHRC expressed the hope that the interns would internalize the knowledge gained during the internship and make the best use of it in promoting and protecting human rights. He asked the interns to get inspiration from the life and works of great human rights defenders like Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, who dedicated their lives to the selfless service of the people. He encouraged the participants to reflect on the positive changes they could bring to society by practicing the human rights values and principles learnt during the internship.

Shri Devendra Kumar Nim, Joint Secretary, NHRC, presented the internship report during the session and announced the winners of the book review, group research project presentation, and declamation competition. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Lt. Col. Virender Singh, Director, NHRC.

The NHRC is mandated to protect and promote human rights throughout India. To expand its outreach and awareness initiatives, the Commission conducts internship programs in both online and offline modes. Through these programs, the NHRC continues to strengthen its commitment to educating and empowering the next generation of human rights defenders.