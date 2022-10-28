NHRC taken suo moto cognisance and issued a notice to Rajasthan government about the reports that girls are being auctioned on stamp paper in half a dozen districts of Rajasthan

National Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance and issued a notice to Rajasthan government about the reports that girls are being auctioned on stamp paper in half a dozen districts of Rajasthan.

Referring to a media report in this regards , Rajasthan state commission for Child Rights has also issued notices to the District collector and superintendent of Police of Bhilwara and directed them to submit the report within three days.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore targeted Ashok Gehlot lead Congress government over the law and order situation in the state saying there was anarchy in the state which was unbearable.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur this evening , Mr. Rathore claimed that Rajasthan tops the country in terms of crime against women. Around 400 girls were missing in the state within a month. He demanded strict action against culprits.