NHRC, India’s National Conference on the Rights of Older Persons concludes with several suggestions

Marking its 31st Foundation Day organized a day-long national conference on the ‘Rights of Older Persons’ today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. Delivering the keynote address, Acting Chairperson, Smt Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said elders are the architects of our nation’s history, the keepers of our cultural heritage, and the pillars of our families. It is our moral and ethical duty to ensure that they are treated with respect, compassion, and dignity in their twilight years. A growing ageing population presents both opportunities and challenges for the government and society. The Commission maintains a strong resolve to protect the rights of the elderly has taken several steps including forming a core group and issuing guidelines in this regard.

She said that the challenges faced by older persons are multi-fold. From financial insecurity and healthcare disparities to social isolation and discrimination, they confront a myriad of obstacles that can significantly impact their quality of life. These are not merely hypothetical scenarios; they are realities faced by countless older persons in our society. It is a stark reminder that the protection of the rights of our elders is not just a legal or policy matter; it is a deeply personal and societal responsibility.

Smt Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said that there are laws and several government schemes to address the needs of older adults. However, their effective implementation remains a key challenge. Some of their needs that require immediate attention include ensuring access to affordable and quality healthcare services, recognizing and addressing their mental health needs, adequate pensions and social security benefits, affordable and quality housing, safety measures, and social support services, financial literacy for informed financial decisions and participation in the economy.

She said that strengthening and enforcing anti-discrimination laws to protect older persons from age-based discrimination in all aspects of life, including employment, housing, and healthcare, is essential. Implementing effective measures to prevent and address elder abuse, both physical and emotional, and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable is also crucial.

Before this, NHRC Secretary General, Shri Bharat Lal said that historically, India has had a deep-rooted tradition of respecting and venerating elders. They have always been seen as repositories of wisdom. However, in contemporary India, the combination of rapid urbanization, globalization, and the nuclear family structure has brought to the fore new challenges faced by the elderly. It is imperative that we examine the structural, social, legal, and infrastructural frameworks in place to ensure their well-being, dignity, and active participation in society.

He said that we must harness the potential of our aging population and address the challenges through comprehensive and holistic approach. He stressed on the need to create an enabling environment to support the elderly and to make use of their experiences.

Giving an overview of the national conference, Joint Secretary, Shri Devendra Kumar Nim said that the Commission has been making concerted efforts to address various issues concerning the rights of older persons. The three technical sessions of the conference including; Addressing the issue of ‘Ageing of the Aged,’ ‘Analyzing the gendered face of ageing and how to tackle the same’ and ‘Evaluating the healthcare scenario,’ are expected to ignite various thoughts on the gaps between the policies, their implementation, new challenges and the way forward.

Chairing the first thematic session on the issues of ‘Ageing of the Aged,’ Union Minister, Shri Amit Yadav said that the government is committed to the welfare of the older persons and may affect certain required changes in the existing laws to this effect. The other speakers included Smt Chhaya Sharma, Special Commissioner of Police, Training and SPUWAC, Dr O.P Sharma, Geriatrics Care Specialist, Apollo Hospital, Dr Sudha Goel, Senior Consultant, NITI Aayog-Health and Family Welfare Vertical, Dr T.V. Shekhar, Prof. Department of Family & Generations, IIPS, Dr. Mala Kapur Shankardass, Sociologist and Gerontologist- Gender and Aging, Elder Abuse and Social Policies and Ms Anupama Dutta, Senior Advisor, Help Age India Foundation.

Chairing the second session on the ‘Gendered face of Ageing,’ Ms Andrea M. Wojnar, Resident Country Representative, UNFPA India said that India introduced National Policy for Older Persons before it was introduced in other countries. However, with time and the new challenges these required to be reviewed with more focus on inter-generational approach. She said technology is a way forward to ensure to meet the needs of older persons. The other panelists included, Ms Sonam Mishra, Vice President, Sulabh International, Dr Laxmi Gautam, Professor, Institute of Oriental Philosophy, Vrindavan and Founder, Kanak Dhara Foundation, Vrindavan, Prof. Aasha Kapur Mehta, Chairperson, Centre for Gender Studies Institute of Human Development, Mrs Damayanti V. Tambay, War Widows Association, New Delhi and Ms Abha Chaudhary, Founder, Anugraha.

Dr V. K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, chaired the third session on evaluating the ‘Healthcare scenario: Impact on the healthy life, productivity and social security,’ said. The panelists, among others, included, Dr Sanjay Wadhwa, Professor and Head, Department of Physical Medicine, AIIMS Dr, Prasun Chatterjee, Professor, Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS.

The Commission will further deliberate upon the various suggestions to finalize its recommendations to the government for strengthening the care and welfare mechanism in the country.