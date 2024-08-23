NHRC India Investigates Worker Deaths Following Industrial Explosion in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that at least 17 workers died and 50 others were injured in a reactor blast at a private industrial unit at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on 21st August, 2024. The Reasons behind the explosion are still not clear. Reportedly, the State Disasters Response Force teams are searching for any survivors in the debris after the blast. However, it is apprehended that the death toll may increase as bodies are feared trapped. It is not clear how many workers were on duty at the time of the blast.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports indicate violations of the victims’ Right to life due to the concerned authorities’ negligence. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh directing a thorough investigation to check whether all the safety norms and legal provisions were being strictly followed by the owner of the industrial unit and supervised by the authorities concerned and submit a detailed report within two weeks.

It is expected to include the status of the FIR, updated information on the health and medical treatment of the injured, disbursement of the compensation, and any other relief/ rehabilitation provided to the injured as well as the families of the dead workers. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy.