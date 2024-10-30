NHRC Hosts Open House Discussion on Safeguarding Sports and Human Rights in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, organized an open house discussion in hybrid mode on ‘Sports and Human Rights: Safeguarding the Rights and Well-being of Sportspersons’ at its premises in New Delhi today. Chairing the discussion, Acting Chairperson, Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said that maintaining human values is the hallmark of a sportsperson’s spirit. Therefore, respecting the human rights of the sportspersons and ensuring protection thereof through an institutionalized mechanism is necessary for better performance of the country’s talent in sports.

She highlighted the importance of understanding the intersectionality between athlete rights and the role of institutions in safeguarding them. The concept of intersectionality can help policy makers and sport programmers understand how different types of discrimination – like racism, homophobia, and ableism – combine to prevent athletes particularly women from participating in sport.

The Acting Chairperson also stressed strengthening the judicial mechanisms in addressing any violations of athlete rights besides the rehabilitation of sportspersons in case of abuse and addressing their mental health concerns.

NHRC, India Director General (Investigation), Shri Ajay Bhatnagar emphasized zero tolerance for sexual abuse of sportspersons. He highlighted how institutions, especially those in authority, are more accountable for safeguarding athletes.

Earlier, the NHRC, India Joint Secretary, Shri Devendra Kumar Nim gave an overview of the three technical sessions of the open house which included ‘Rehabilitation of Sportspersons after Incidents of Abuse,’ ‘Mental Health of Sportspersons in India’ and ‘Institutional Frameworks Required to Safeguard Interests of Sportspersons.’

Some of the suggestions that emerged from the discussion were as follows:

• It is necessary to have coaches having training in clinical psychology to prepare the athletes better;

• Streamline insurance benefits to athletes suffering sports injuries;

• Bring awareness among athletes to report sexual abuse;

• Ensure action on complaints of sexual harassment through functional institutional mechanisms in all sports bodies;

• Strengthen institutional mechanisms to support para-athletes;

• Strengthen institutional mechanisms within various sports bodies to develop social equitability among sportspersons from diverse backgrounds and marginalized communities;

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Netaji Subhas Sports Authority of India at Patiala, National Centre for Sports Science and Research, National Sports University, Imphal, Wrestling Federation of India, National Rifle Association of India, All India Kabaddi Federation, Sports and Rights Alliance, Switzerland, WAKO India Kickboxing Federation, Humans for Sports, UK, GoSports Foundation based in Bangalore, India and Sports Injury Centre at the Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.