NHPC reports 15% jump in Net Profit. Records highest ever Quarter-I Standalone Profit after Tax of Rs 1050 Crore

New Delhi: Riding on strong operating performance, NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company has reported a 15% jump in Net profit. The Company has recorded the Highest ever Quarter-I Standalone Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 1050 Crore against PAT of Rs 912 Crore for the corresponding previous quarter.

The NHPC Board approved the Q-1 FY22-23 results in their meeting held on 10th August 2022. NHPC Limited is India’s premier Hydropower Company. NHPC’s total installed capacity is 7071 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar) through its 24 power stations including 1520 MW through subsidiary.