NHPC observes ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

New Delhi : NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company observed ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) with great patriotic fervour at its Corporate Office and across all its regional offices, power stations, projects and units on 31st October 2022 on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Shri R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC flagging off ‘Unity Run’ on 31st October 2022 at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day)

Shri R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC administered the pledge for ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ to the NHPC employees at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad. A wherein a large number of NHPC employees participated with great enthusiasm.