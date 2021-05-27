NHPC conducts Covid – 19 test and vaccination camp at NHPC Corporate Office

New Delhi: In line with call for fight against Covid-19 by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and as per directions of Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) (Power and New & Renewable Energy) & Minister of State (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Government of India, NHPC organized Covid-19 testing and Vaccination camp at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad on 27th May 2021. A total of 63 persons (between the age of 45 to 60) including NHPC employees and their family members received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive. The contract workers and security personnel engaged by NHPC also benefitted from the camp.

RT – PCR test and Covid-19 vaccination being carried out at RT- PCR testing and Covid-19 vaccination camp at NHPC Corporate Office on 27.05.2021.

The RT-PCR testing was done through Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., Faridabad and the Vaccination Camp was done through ESI Dispensary, Faridabad. The Covid-19 testing and Vaccination camp was carried out with full safety precautions and following guidelines.