NHIDCL signs MoU with NIT Manipur

New Delhi : National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India, is seeking and promoting innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to the challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions. In that process NHIDCL has signed Memorandum of Understandings with prestigious institutes like, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, CSIR-CRRI, NSDC, IIT Patna, NIT Srinagar, NIT Agartala, NIT Silchar, NIT Uttarakhand ,NIT Nagaland NIT Sikkim, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Mandi and NIT Jote, Arunachal Pradesh during the current year 2022-23. NHIDCL has previously signed MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati and is in further discussions with other IITs, NITs for signing of such MoUs.

The latest MoU has been signed with, NIT Manipur through Video Conference on 14th December 2022. The MoU was signed between Prof.(Dr) Gautam Sutradhar, Director NIT Manipur and Sh. Chanchal Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL.