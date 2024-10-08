NHIDCL Reports Outstanding Performance in Infrastructure Development for FY 2023-24

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a schedule ‘A’ CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has another year of excellent performance in infrastructural development of 13 States/Union Territories (North Eastern States, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand) and improving connectivity and lives of people living in these States. During the financial year 2023-24, NHIDCL executed 1,160 Kms of Highways and several Infrastructure Projects in these States at the cost of Rs 20,851 crore. The Company also declared dividend of Rs 5.30 per share amounting to Rs 54.59 Crore.