NHIDCL Incorporates Escape Passage Clause in Silkyara Bend–Barkot Tunnel Contract

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has included the clause to construct escape passage in the Contract Agreement of construction of 2-lane bi-directional Silkyara bend–Barkot tunnel on NH-134 (Old NH-94) as mandated by the Cabinet Committee.

The tunnel being constructed is a single tube tunnel with a partition wall in the center leading to use of both the lanes in case of emergency as an escape passage for each other.

Shear Zones are common in the Himalayan Regions; therefore, construction works in hills are carried out taking into account the same.

The project was approved considering the risks, such as shear zones, to be addressed through scientific technology and methodology as per the Contract Agreement.

Further, the Silkyara tunnel project is crucial for the socio-economic development of the region and provides for connectivity to Yamunotri, a main pilgrimage site on Chardham, throughout the year. The project also serves important strategic purposes of the nation.

Safety measures are an integral part of highway / tunnel projects during different stages of design, construction and Operation & Maintenance (O&M). Appropriate safety measures in accordance with IRC codes/guidelines are adopted for the design, construction and maintenance of NHs/tunnels.