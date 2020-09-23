NHIDCL expedites DPR work on World’s Longest High-Altitude Shinkun La Tunnel

New Delhi: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways has speeded up the detailed project report (DPR) work on the World’s Longest High-Altitude Shinkun La Tunnel (13.5 Km long) along with its approach roads in UT of Ladakh and Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. On completion of this tunnel, the Manali – Kargil highway will remain open throughout the year.

Government of India is giving priority to build Infrastructure in border areas of UT of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. In order to take a holistic view for improving the road connectivity and its availability throughout the year, a team of senior officers of NHIDCL led by its MD Shri K K Pathak travelled by road from Leh to North and South Portals of Shinku La Tunnel via Padum for two days, travelling for almost 12 hours a day. During this 5-days visit of Ladakh sector, the team visited the North and South Portals of Shinkun La tunnel and conducted detailed review of Geotechnical Investigations being carried out at the site by the DPR Consultants.

During the course of inspection of the works, Shri Pathak stressed upon expediting the project work in Portal areas so as to finish it latest by 15th Oct 2020 before onset of winter season as the area experiences very heavy snowfall. Locals present on the site lauded the efforts of NHIDCL to improve connectivity in the remote and inaccessible areas of Ladakh and Lahaul & Spiti District.

