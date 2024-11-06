NHIDCL and AICTE Sign MoU for Internship Program for UG and PG Students

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to provide internship opportunities to Under Graduate (UG)/ Post Graduate (PG) students. The MoU was jointly signed by Shri Nitin Sharma, Executive Director, NHIDCL and Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE.

Dr Krishan Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL launched an online portal for the Internship Program. This program aims to offer experiential learning opportunities to UG and PG students nationwide specially in the North-Eastern Region, UTs of J&K and Ladakh and A&N Islands. The portal was inaugurated in the presence of officials from both NHIDCL and AICTE.

The MoU was signed for a period of five years, outlines the roles and responsibilities of AICTE and NHIDCL. AICTE will provide technical support for the platform, while NHIDCL will oversee programmatic and non-technical support for the programme.

Both NHIDCL and AICTE, as premier National Organisations in their respective fields, are committed to working together as a team to achieve national objectives of skilling and providing opportunities to UG/ PG students in the Country.