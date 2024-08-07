NHAI Upgrades ATMS Standards with New Specifications for Enhanced Traffic Management and Incident Detection

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 enacted in August, 2019 provides for installation of electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety on National Highways, State Highways, roads or in any urban city within a state which has a population up to such limits as may be prescribed by the Central Government. Accordingly, Ministry has published rules in August 2021 for Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety at high-risk and high-density corridors on National Highways, State Highways and at critical junctions in Million plus cities in India and cities under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). For the purpose of this rule, “electronic enforcement device” means a speed camera, closed-circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), weigh in machine (WIM) and any such other technology specified by the State Government.

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is installed in high traffic density National Highways and National Expressways such as Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Trans-Haryana, Eastern Peripheral Expressway etc. by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) has provisions for various electronic enforcement devices which help in speedy identification of incidents on the highway stretches and effectively monitor the highways, thereby improving the response time of the on-site assistance.

Further, NHAI on 10.10.2023 has revised the standard ATMS document which gives the functional and technical specifications of ATMS solution and its sub-systems like Video Surveillance System, AI based Video Incident Detection and Enforcement System (VIDES), etc. The document also provides provisions like enabling API based e-challan by Enforcement Agencies through VIDES, integration with Rajmarg Yatra, NHAI One, providing live camera feeds to NHAI Offices and Enforcement agencies etc.

In new NH projects on high density and high speed corridors of NHAI, installation of ATMS is generally a part of the project. Further, ATMS is also implemented as standalone projects in already constructed important corridors.