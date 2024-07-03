NHAI Takes Proactive Steps for Effective Monsoon Management on National Highways

In order to address the issue of water logging on National Highways during the monsoon season, NHAI has taken various measures for flood preparedness and provide emergency response on the National Highways across the country.

Taking a multi-pronged approach to provide effective solution in both hilly and plain regions, NHAI is working in close coordination with the other executing agencies, local authorities and administration to quickly mobilize machinery and manpower to the flood/land slide affected locations. In addition, to ensure availability of resources for effective disaster preparedness, NHAI is mapping the availability of key machineries for timely deployment.

To avoid water logging or flood like situation on National Highways, NHAI along with state irrigation department is undertaking joint inspections to ensure that flow of any running channel/stream is not hindered by a newly constructed highway. Recently, on Delhi-Karta Expressway and other projects, special drive was conducted in consultation with irrigation department.

Also, on National Highways passing through urban areas, adequate pumping arrangements will be made on sections wherever there are chances of water logging. Leveraging technology, Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), along with Rajmaargyatra app shall be used to disseminate information regarding any hindrance on the stretch to National Highway users.

In Hilly regions, dedicated Emergency Response Team equipped with sufficient Manpower and Machinery has been mobilized at each landslide prone site in close coordination with District Administration. This will help to immediately clear the muck from the National Highway to enable 24×7 connectivity and provide safe & smooth movement of traffic. Temporary barriers and warning signs have been installed at each landslide prone area to facilitate safe traffic movement.

For the implementation of preventive measures, vulnerable locations are identified that are likely to be severely affected like flood / landslide / rock fall prone areas, sinking zones etc. NHAI officials are also inspecting various structures which have a history of flooding to identify damage on abutments/ piers of the bridges. Warning signs will be installed at vulnerable locations to caution road users.

At locations where National Highway may get blocked for traffic movement due to huge landslide, an alternative diversion plan has been chalked out with the District Administration. Also, Geotechnical Instrumentation including real time monitoring at few vulnerable slopes and tunnels is implemented as pilot.

With the advancement of monsoon across India, NHAI has initiated multiple proactive steps to ensure flood preparedness and enable emergency response. These measures will go a long way to provide seamless travel experience to National Highway users during the monsoon season.