NHAI Plants 402.28 Lakh Trees Along National Highways Under Green Highways Policy 2015

The Objectives of Green Highways Policy (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification & Maintenance), 2015 were as follows:

To evolve a policy framework for plantation along National Highways. To reduce the impact of air pollution and dust as trees and shrubs are known to be natural sink for air pollutants. To provide much needed shade on glaring hot roads during summer. To reduce the impact of ever-increasing noise pollution caused due to increase in number of vehicles; To arrest soil erosion at the embankment slopes. To prevent glare from the headlight of incoming vehicles. To moderate the effect of wind and incoming radiation. To create employment opportunities for local people.

NHAI has successfully planted 402.28 lakhs plants till date along the National Highways as per the Green Highways Policy 2015.

Plantations made so far (till 2023-24) are enclosed in Annexure.

The plantation is being carried out by the Self Help Groups (SHGs), Private Agencies, State Forest Department and Forest Corporation and also by the Contractors as per scope of the sanctioned work.

A Plantation Cell has been established in MoRTH for overall monitoring of all the projects of plantation through regional offices of NHAI, NHIDCL and other agencies in MoRTH for planning, implementation and monitoring of GHPs(Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification and Maintenance) for MoRTH, NHAI and NHIDCL.

This Ministry is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of National Highways. However, the policies related to States other than National Highways lie with them.

Annexure