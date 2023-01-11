NHAI Makes Concerted Efforts to Rectify Blackspots on National Highways

New Delhi : Observing the ‘Road Safety Week’ from 11th – 17th January 2023, concerted efforts are being made by NHAI to identify Accident Prone Stretches and Blackspots on National Highways. For this purpose, NHAI has provided enhanced powers to its field officers for road safety mitigation measures. The authority has also deputed a road safety officer at each Regional Office for the monitoring of the safety works.

Between 2015-2018, around 4,002 blackspots were identified on the National Highways under NHAI. Short-term safety mitigation measures have been implemented for all these blackspots and work on the long-term safety mitigation measures have been completed on 2,704 blackspots. Safety mitigation measures on around 716 blackspots were implemented in FY 2021-22 alone. The remaining 1,298 blackspots are under various stages of implementation for the long-term safety mitigation measures.

Also, to strengthen road safety, all NHAI Regional Officers have been asked to develop five stretches of ‘Model Safe Road’ of at least 15 km length along with five ‘Model Safe Construction Zones’. Ten such best safety compliance stretches/construction zones will be evaluated and recognized to serve as a demonstration stretches for further replication.

Improving safety on National Highways is one of the topmost priorities of NHAI and it is committed to ensure safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience for all commuters on the National Highways.