NHAI Clears Rs. 15,700 Crore in Bank Loans Through InvIT Monetization

NHAI is not facing any financial crises which is evident from the fact that NHAI has pre-paid bank loan to the tune of Rs. 15,700 Crore through InvIT monetization proceeds: Rs.6,350 Crore in last financial year and Rs.9,350 Crore in July-2024.

(b) The details of funds raised and outstanding during last 10 years is given below.

(in Rs. Crore)

Year Year-Wise Amount Raised Cumulative Outstanding Opening Balance 23,355.66 2014-15 3,343.40 24,187.54 2015-16 23,281.17 44,566.66 2016-17 33,117.74 74,742.33 2017-18 50,532.41 1,21,931.34 2018-19 61,216.75 1,78,866.92 2019-20 74,986.81 2,48,280.99 2020-21 65,079.91 3,06,703.49 2021-22 65,149.16 3,48,522.15 2022-23 797.58 3,42,801.87 2023-24 – 3,35,173.38

GoI enhanced the mandate of NHAI by assigning the implementation of Bharatmala Pariyojana in 2017. To implement the scheme, NHAI raised borrowing as per IEBR approved by the Govt. in the Union Budget.

NHAI has drawn up a plan to service its debt through improved inflows of toll revenue and asset monetization. The amount raised through InvIT mode is used exclusively for debt repayment.

The Govt. of India has not mandated NHAI to raise funds since FY 2023-24. Thus, the debt reduction has started.