NHAI Celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with Regional Conference in Srinagar

New Delhi :Under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NHAI held a two-day conference of Regional Officers in Srinagar on 09th and 10th June 2022. Inaugurated by NHAI Chairperson Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, this unique initiative brings together NHAI officials and regional stakeholders from J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi onto a common platform to share knowledge, achievements, and challenges.

Apart from project reviews, the conference also hosted an ‘Open House’ for free-flowing discussion of NHAI Regional Officers and Project Directors with the Chairperson. A knowledge sharing session on ‘Building Sustainable Highways in Himalayan Region’ was also conducted.

Celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NHAI has taken several initiatives to commemorate 75 years of independence. These initiatives not only focus on recognizing contribution of people but also include various steps to build a holistic and sustainable National Highway infrastructure network. The initiatives include honoring people for outstanding work, building sustainable practices, and creating Road Safety awareness.

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NHAI recently created a world record that was certified by the Guinness World Records. The record has been made for continuous laying of 75 km of bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH 53 between Amravati to Akola Districts in 105 hours and 33 minutes. The work started on 3rd June 2022 at 7:27 am and was completed on 7th June 2022 at 5 pm. The project was implemented by 720 workers which included a team of engineers, independent consultants and construction workers, who worked day and night to complete this task.

Further, laying emphasis on use of innovative ways to build ecologically sustainable National Highway framework, NHAI plans to construct 493 ‘Amrit Sarovar’ or Ponds near National Highways across the country, that will help to rejuvenate water bodies and ground water. Out of 493 ‘Amrit Sarovar’, 72 have already been completed.

Also under Amrit Mahotsav, NHAI has organized 68 facilitation ceremonies to honor 2,927 personnel which included construction workers, engineers, consultants, contractors and NHAI officials for their outstanding contribution in building of National Highway network in their respective regions. In addition, NHAI has conducted manpower trainings and has trained 1,131 personnel on new technology in construction equipment and road safety. NHAI has also collaborated with six universities across India and has offered internships to over 186 students in 11 universities.

Highlighting aspects related to road safety, NHAI has organized 29 road safety awareness camps and 29 road shows across the country. In addition, around 67 eye and health checkup camps have also been organized to promote good health and encourage commuters to follow road safety rules.

More such pan India initiatives will be launched under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. NHAI is committed to develop the National Highways Infrastructure at a rapid pace and envisions to provide safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience on National Highways.